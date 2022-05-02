Firefighters on Saturday rescued a tenant trapped inside an apartment fire in Longview.
Crews responded at 11:50 p.m. Saturday to a two-alarm fire at apartments in the 600 block of West Avalon Avenue, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Units arriving found heavy fire conditions coming from an upstairs apartment, the department said in a statement.
“There were additional reports of tenants in the adjacent apartment unit being trapped and not able to exit their apartment due to the flames and smoke,” the statement said. “Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped tenant without injury and control the fire before spreading to additional units within the building.”
Two people were treated at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it was accidentally set.