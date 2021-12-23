A woman who is among seven families displaced by a fire that tore through an East Texas apartment building said in spite of the tragedy, she will never be able to top this Christmas for her grandson.
Misty Chambliss was awake enough before dawn Wednesday that she could hear a neighbor banging on her door at the Patman Switch Apartments on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs when the fire started. The neighbor might have saved the life of Chambliss, who was able to get herself, her grandson and her dogs out of the unit.
“I grabbed my grandson and the dogs and a blanket, got in the car and pulled away from there,” she said. “We had to sit there and watch it burn.”
Photos from the morning of the fire show flames reaching high out of the top of the building. Chambliss said eight units were destroyed by fire, smoke and water damage. Seven families were displaced.
“One young lady had a baby, and the baby crib is gone,” Chambliss said. “Another girl, she has twin boys who are 10 months old.”
Chambliss, who is raising her 3-year-old grandson after her daughter died about a year and a half ago, said losing everything in the fire is “just devastating.”
She lost items that remind her of her daughter — photos, her prom dress and signatures from her funeral — that are irreplaceable. Still, Chambliss said she is thankful to have been unharmed, and she is overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.
“The response time, as far as people donating, was amazing,” she said. Someone even brought her shoes to wear as Chambliss watched the apartment building burn. On Thursday afternoon, Chambliss was sorting through donations of clothing and other items.
“I’m exhausted,” Chambliss said. “It’s been amazing. I mean, it’s a lot. And there’s still more at the apartment complex where people are donating clothes and gift cards, blankets, towels.”
The First National Bank in Hughes Springs set up the Patman Switch Apartment Fire Fund to assist the families. First Baptist Church in the town took donations Wednesday and Thursday for clothing, food, household items, toiletries and more. Facebook posts were made for donations in community groups across East Texas, including in Longview and Ore City. Updates to some of those posts on Thursday indicated clothing needs had been met.
Toys have also been donated.
“You know how every year you’re supposed to top last years’ Christmas? Well, I’ll never be able to top this year’s Christmas for my grandson,” Chambliss said. “Still the blessings come rolling in.”
She said it’s just like East Texas to be generous in a tragedy.
“There are bad things in this world that happen every single day, and then these people come together like this to help,” she said. “I want to send thank-you cards to all these people, but my problem is that I don’t know who all of them are.”