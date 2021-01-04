Former Gladewater Fire Chief Wayne “Snuffy” Smith, who died this past week, was laid to rest Monday following services at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Spring Hill.
Smith served as chief with the department for nearly 30 years. He was an instructor for Texas Municipal Fire School and served on the Kilgore College Fire Academy Board among others.
Along with mourning family and friends, firefighters riding in a vintage fire engine from the Kilgore Fire Department escorted the casket during a procession that passed under a large American flag suspended between two ladder trucks on their way to the the Rock Springs Cemetery near Gladewater.