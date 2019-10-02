Three fire departments responded to a fire that damaged an occupied house Tuesday night in an unincorporated area of Kilgore in Rusk County.
The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday to the fire in the 5700 block of County Road 278D and cleared the scene at 11:28 p.m., Fire Chief Pat Owens said.
The first units that responded found a house fully engulfed in flames, the Crims Chapel Violunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page. "Thankfully the occupants made it out of the home safely, no firefighters were injured, and the fire was extinguished without incident."
The fire damaged about 60% of the home and made it uninhabitable, Owens said.
Owens said the Elderville-Lakeport fire department sent six units with 13 firefighters. Crims Chapel sent three units with five firefighters and the Kilgore Fire Department dispatched one engine with three firefighters, he said.