Longview firefighters responded at 11:30 a.m. Friday to a fire that spread from a van into a carport and house in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
May said the owner of the van told investigators he had been doing mechanical work when the van caught fire. There were no reports of injuries.
"The vehicle was a total loss," May said. "The carport was a total loss. I don't think the house was a total loss."
The Longview Fire Department sent three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles with 21 crew members, May said. They gained control of the fire in about 20 minutes.
Traffic was blocked in both directions of the area as firefighters responded.