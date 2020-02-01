A fire apparently electrical in nature destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout a Clarksville City house Friday afternoon, said White Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Purcell.
Purcell said nobody was home when firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to the house on Green Street, but he said some pets had to be rescued. He said crews also were able to save some of the furnishings of the residence, which had no insurance.
The White Oak, Gladewater, Clarksville City-Warren City, East Mountain and West Mountain fire departments responded, Purcell said. He added the American Red Cross, which provides vouchers to people displaced by fires, also arrived on the scene.