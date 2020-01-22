A man and his son were able escape without injury from a fire early Wednesday that destroyed their Gilmer home, said Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor.
Taylor said firefighters responded at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 400 block of Shattles Road and returned to the station at 5:45 a.m.
He said the fire apparently started in back rooms of the house, but the blaze remains under investigation. He estimated damage at $100,000.
The Gilmer Fire Department sent an engine, a tanker and 11 crew members, Taylor said. The Bettie and Pritchett volunteer fire departments also each sent a tanker.