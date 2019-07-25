A fire that started in a bedroom and spread to the attic heavily damaged a home Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Bell Street, Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
May said a neighbor reported seeing smoke at 9:40 a.m. and that firefighters put it out at 10:02 a.m.
He said no one was at home at the time.
Dana Dessessaure, who identified herself as the homeowner, arrived later and held back tears as she said, "My house is gone."
She said she has lived in the house for about 11 years and has a son and daughter.
The fire drew a response from three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles with 21 crew members, May said.