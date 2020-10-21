UPDATE: Officials are on the scene after a person was found dead inside a Longview home that caught fire Wednesday morning.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said one unidentified victim was found inside the residence in the 1400 block of Aars Drive, off Page Road. Three dogs also died in the fire.
May said dispatch was called at 9:45 a.m. about the fire and that it took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
He said Longview police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been contacted.
According to May, the homeowner and the homeowner's son were at work when crews responded to the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
PREVIOUS: Crews are at the scene of a house fire in East Longview.
The Longview Fire Department reported the blaze via Twitter at 10:05 a.m. in the 1400 block of Aars Drive, off Page Road, and asked residents to avoid the area if possible.
It is not yet known if anyone was home at the time of the fire.