One person was found dead Wednesday morning after a fire at a Longview home near the Harrison County line.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the person was discovered inside the residence in the 1400 block of Aars Drive, off Page Road. Three dogs also died in the fire.
May said Wednesday afternoon that no identification of the victim had been made, and an autopsy was scheduled today. He also said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
May said the homeowner and the homeowner's son were at work when crews responded to the fire at about 9:45 a.m., adding that the blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Myrson Maddox, 58, said he called 911 when he saw flames coming out of the side of the house as he drove by. He said he started shouting, hoping to alert anyone inside.
“I didn't hear anything,” Maddox said. “I was screaming and hollering.”
Nate Johnson, 52, lives next door to the house that caught fire. Maddox knocked on the door to tell Johnson, worried that Johnson’s house might be in danger.
“I started hearing popping, then I got outside and the fire was coming from the front window,” Johnson said.
“We didn’t think anyone was home next door,” he said, noting that there were no vehicles in the driveway.
Once the fire was extinguished, Maddox said he wondered why the crews were not leaving, saying he didn't know there was a person inside.
“I knew about the dogs (dying),” Maddox said.
He said he was saddened to hear someone was in the house.
“I would have tried to get in if I knew,” Maddox said.
May said when a fire involves a fatality, his department works with the Longview Police Department.
“The more resources you can get on site for this investigation, the better," he said. "We want to get in there to make sure that the scene is processed correctly. In case if there is signs of a criminal activity, then we can proceed further with the investigation.
"Once we find a victim like we did, then you know the process of extinguishment carries on. But everything else kind of slows down, because we don't want to start destroying the scene around the victim until we can get our investigators in there to look."