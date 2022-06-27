A Longview firefighter on Sunday was taken to the hospital “for a heat-related illness” after crews responded to a portable storage building fire on Blueridge Parkway.
Firefighters responded at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday to a reported fire in the 1800 block of Blueridge Parkway, according to a statement from the Longview Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found a portable storage building on fire.
“The heat from the fire had started to damage a structure in close proximity,” the statement said.
The fire did about $10,000 in damage.
On Saturday afternoon, the department responded to a reported fire in the 500 block of Young Street.
Upon arrival, crews found the back of the home on fire, the department said in a statement. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which did about $4,000 in damage to the structure
“The cause of the fire is believed to have started from an unattended charcoal grill that had dropped hot embers onto the dry vegetation/grass and the fire spread to the structure,” the statement said.
Two people were at home at the time the first started. No injuries were reported.