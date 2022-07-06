Fireworks set off inside a vacant unit at a West Longview apartment complex late Monday started a fire, officials said Wednesday.
Crews responded at about 11:50 p.m. to the fire in the 600 block of Scenic Drive, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters “found thick, black smoke coming from the patio door of an upstairs apartments,” according to a statement from the department.
Crews kept the fire contained to one unit.
“During the investigation it was determined that an unknown person or persons had detonated fireworks inside the apartment and started the fire,” the statement said. “The fire is still under investigation.”
Firefighters on Saturday responded to a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Nowlin Street.
Responding crews found smoke coming from the structure.
“Crews initiated a quick attack and found a mattress on fire in the master bedroom,” the department said in a statement. “The fire was extinguished with approximately $5,000 in damage being done.”
No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.