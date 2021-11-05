Five animals were rescued from a home that caught fire Friday morning in Longview, but “several more perished,” according to the Longview Fire Department.
Crews responded at 8 a.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Shely Street, according to a statement from the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic. According to the statement, officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.
The owners had left for work about 30 minutes before the fire started, the statement said. Neighbors heard smoke detectors sounding and called 911.
No other injuries were reported. Fire officials said the blaze did about $50,000 in damage to the home.