As dry conditions continue in East Texas, Gregg and two neighboring counties on Tuesday issued burn bans.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt signed an order banning open fires in Gregg County following similar motions in Smith and Rusk counties on Tuesday and joining a growing list of counties in the region with burn bans in place.
Stoudt said he implemented the burn ban after consulting with Fire Marshal Mark Moore and seeing the Texas Forest Service's Keetch-Byram Drought Index approaching 700 in Gregg County. The scale tops out at 800.
"We feel it will go over 700 in the next day or two," Stoudt said, and there's no rain in the forecast. The burn ban is a safety precaution, he said.
The ban applies to all types of burning in unincorporated areas of Gregg County.
“Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is an index used to determining forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion,” information on the Texas Forest Service website says.
“The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.”
According to Gregg County’s burn ban, an offense under the order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning issued a burn ban for residents during a regular meeting. Commissioners issued the order on recommendation from Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.
“I think the recommendation is appropriate at this time,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We did our best to hold off (until after July 4) and didn’t have any issues with that but we definitely don’t want to tempt the weather in July.”
The burn ban order is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve and commissioners terminate it before then. Brooks said the area would need to see a “period of sustained rainfall” for that to occur. Gregg County’s order for a burn ban is in effect until it is terminated by the county.
Rusk County’s ban is in effect for a period not to exceed 90 days.
Harrison, Marion, Morris, Sabine, Upshur and Wood counties also have burn bans in place.
Panola County commissioners on Tuesday morning voted on a 90-day extension to a burn ban that was issued in the county this past month.