Four members of the Longview Fire Department’s wildland firefighting team are assisting crews in West Texas in what is expected to be a seven-day deployment.
Assistant Chief of Administration Steve Green said Capt. Dusty Burks, Lt. Kelcey Trotty, Lt. Clay Williamson and firefighter/paramedic Chris McGinnis were activated as part of an intrastate mutual aid system.
That they were activated means another Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System member agency requested assistance. The four Longview firefighters all have their wildland certifications, Green said.
According to Green, the initial activation came on Tuesday for crew members to report Wednesday at opinions headquarters in Merkel, west of Abilene. Green said the crews were set to gather at noon Wednesday.
"Then they send them wherever they need to from there," Green said.
The members are expected to be on a 7-day deployment, but according to Green it could last up to two weeks depending on the need.
As long as manpower allows it, crew members are sent just about every time an activation is made, Green said. The last time members were sent to help in the state was in December to assist crews in Lubbock, Green said.
"If they call, we'll go," he said.
The department also sent a crew in September 2020 to assist with wildfires ravaging California.
Green said he did not know specifically how the crew from Longview would be helping, except that manpower and equipment are usually needed in rural areas.
The Associated Press on Friday reported that low humidity and gusty winds had fueled multiple wildfires in the area of Eastland, about an hour away from where the Longview Fire Department crew was to report in Merkel.
Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas.
As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (162 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields. The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.
About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don't yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Until we get more boots on the ground we don’t have an estimate” of the total numbers, Ford said Friday morning. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures."