The cause of a fire that tore through the Best Western Inn in Kilgore has been ruled accidental.
Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said Wednesday that the source of the June 13 blaze was electrical, having started in an air-conditioning unit on the second floor, according to city of Kilgore spokesman Bill Woodall.
Shortly after the fire, Moore said his office was not calling the cause electrical.
The massive blaze engulfed the two-story, 42-room Best Western on U.S. 259. The Kilgore Fire Department was called at about 7:45 p.m., and the Longview Fire Department, Sabine Fire and Rescue and Elderville VFD also were dispatched after heavy fire conditions were reported in the southwestern corner of the building.
No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.
Moore previously said the second floor of the structure “is a total loss” and that “the bottom floor sustained water and smoke damage.”
Woodall said Wednesday that no plans for the property have been announced, although city ordinance requires the owner to submit plans by early September.
Gregg Appraisal District records show the property is owned by Kilgore LAXMI of Longview.