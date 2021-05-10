The Longview Fire Department said a UPS driver reportedly broke down the door to a home in the city to rescue a resident who was asleep inside the burning building.
Crews responded at about 8:10 p.m. on May 3 to a reported fire in the 100 block of West Primrose Lane, the department reported.
Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from the roof of the structure. According to a department release, the crews accessed the attic and found heavy smoke and fire conditions.
The fire is believed to have started in the wall of the laundry room and traveled into the attic.
There was one person at home at the time of the fire.
“It is reported that a UPS driver had broken the door down to the house and rescued the occupant who was asleep,” the department said in a release. “There were no reported injuries.”
The department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.