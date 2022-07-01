Six members of the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team have been deployed to Beaumont to prepare for expected flooding in the area as a result of tropical storms.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said Friday that the six members who were activated Thursday by Texas Task Force One include one captain, three fire driver/engineers and two fire firefighter/medics. All members are certified as swift water rescue technicians and have been sent on similar deployments in the past, Steelman said.
Steelman said the group is "pre-staging" the area, which means to prepare it for potential flood risks by placing and moving assets as needed. By taking proactive measures, crews are able to respond sooner rather than later to any sort of water emergencies that arise, he said.
"The state positions these water teams at different points along the coast based on how the storm system's gonna look," Steelman said. "They'll pre-stage these assets to be able to immediately respond to anything that might arise."
The team will work under the authority of a state-level water rescue manager who will mobilize the team in whichever direction they're needed, Steelman said.
"Texas has learned through trial and error to be prepared ahead of time rather than after things have already taken place. A lot of lessons were learned through Hurricane Harvey," Steelman said.
Without knowing what turns the weather could take, it's not possible to determine when the team members will return, according to Steelman. If there's not much activity, they could be back as soon as this weekend, but if there's any sort of flooding potential in the area it could take longer.
"It's based on the need," Steelman said. "They've built their resources up to make sure to have something should anything happen."
Steelman said participating in groups like Texas Task Force One gives members experience so they become more comfortable in the environment and are better qualified and better trained for response work in Longview.
Another benefit is that by "paying it forward" other communities won't hesitate to help if anything happens here in Longview, he added.
"When Longview has a bad day, they're more apt to help us. If we ever have a major natural disaster, I'm not gonna bat an eye knowing they're gonna head our way with our participation of these programs," Steelman said.