The Longview Fire Department has honored seven staff members for the department’s annual awards.
“Over the course of the past year, an extremely difficult and challenging year, these men and women have, in their own way, exemplified the best traditions of what it means to be a member of the Longview Fire Department,” Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said in a statement. “Their contributions both internally and externally have truly impacted in some way the lives of both the citizens of the Longview community as well as the incredible staff that make up our fire department.”
The honorees were recommended by their peers for recognition.
This year’s award recipients are:
Firefighter of the Year: Fire Driver/Engineer Chris Wilson of Station 3, shift A;
Paramedic of the Year: Firefighter/Medic Chris Shirley of Station 3, shift C;
Rookie of the Year: Firefighter/Medic Brandon Davis of shift B;
Officer of the Year: EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten of fire administration;
Fire Chief’s Award: Capt. Ryan Howard of Station 2, shift B;
Brotherhood Award: Fire Driver/Engineer Heath Horton of Station 1 shift C; and
Sue Rogers Award: Fire Driver/Engineer Erasmo Lopez of Station 3, shift C.
“It continues to be my honor and privilege to serve alongside such a tremendous group of public servants who give their all day in and day out to protect and meet the needs of our community,” Steelman said.
According to the department, the ceremony Oct. 27 was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendance was restricted only to the immediate family and crew members of those who were honored.