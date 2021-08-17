The Longview Fire Department has released video of an Aug. 7 downtown blaze that damaged businesses and injured three firefighters.
Crews responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a reported fire in the 300 block of North High Street. The fire tore through Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering and caused damage to Tatum Music and a third unoccupied business space.
William Louis Coyle Jr., 41, of Longview, was arrested in connection with the fire. He was booked at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 7 day in the 300 block of North High Street. He remained Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of arson causing bodily injury or death with a $100,000 bond.
“Initial crews reported heavy fire from the front with the glass already broken out,” court documents said.
During the firefighting operations, three firefighters sustained injuries when the concrete underlining of an awning on the front of the building collapsed, according to the document. Two of the firefighters were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. A third firefighter was seen at a local clinic for a burn to his arm.