Reporter's Note: This story has been updated from a previous version.
An early Sunday fire heavily damaged a downtown Longview structure, leaving several of the building's commercial tenants scrambling to determine their futures.
"There’s no way we can go back there," Cindy Graham, branch manager of TA&T Finance Co., said of the one-story structure at 101 E. Cotton Street directly across from Central Fire Station.
It was a Longview Fire Department apparatus crew that discovered smoke coming from the building as the crew was returning to the station from another fire at 3:06 a.m., Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
More than 30 firefighters, three ladder trucks and a host of other emergency personnel were then summoned to the building that houses TA&T Finance, F&S Finance, Pig Trail Inn, Clayton Credit, Guys and Gals salon, and Desert Tanning Co.
An exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined, May said, but the initial investigation has been concluded.
Investigators pulled several samples from the scene, but the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, he said.
Firefighters needed nearly three hours to bring the fire under control enough to allow investigators inside. Portions of Cotton and Center streets were closed for several hours Sunday morning.
No injuries were reported.
"The fire started down there on the Pig Trail Inn side and we’ve been trying to keep it from spreading south," May said two hours into firefighters' response. "We went defensive on it. We had three (ladder) trucks up in the air."
Volunteer departments from Elderville-Lakeport, West Harrison County and White Oak aided the department by helping to respond to other service calls in the city Sunday morning.
TA&T suffered only smoke and water damage, May and Graham said, but electrical power has been shut off.
Graham watched firefighters battle the fire after receiving a notification from an alarm company that power was out at the building.
Starting Monday, TA&T's corporate office in Tyler will field calls to the company, Graham said, but she will spend much of the day standing outside the damaged Longview location to meet any customers who show up.