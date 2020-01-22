Longview firefighters arrived at an early Wednesday fire and found a house in the 1100 block of Lorin Drive to be 75% involved, said Fire Marshal Kevin May.
"The crews made a defensive attack on the fire and had it under control in about 20 minutes," May posted on the Longview Fire Department's Facebook page. He said no one was at home when crews arrived at 4:40 a.m.
The Longview Fire Department sent three fire engines, two ladder trucks, an ambulance, four support vehicles and 21 crew members, May said.