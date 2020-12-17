A Longview woman has been arrested on an arson charge in connection with an outside fire this past week that was spreading toward a church.
Ambi Reche Pitman, 34, was booked Tuesday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of arson and three probation violations. She remained jailed Thursday morning under $20,000 bond on the arson charge.
Crews responded on Dec. 10 to a fire in the 1100 block of Pine Tree Road to the reported outside fire, according to the Longview Fire Department. The fire was near Greggton United Methodist Church.
The fire was extinguished after it did “significant damage to the vegetation and an open field, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The deputy fire marshal was told video cameras reported the fire. The deputy fire marshal identified Pitman as a suspect, according to the department, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.