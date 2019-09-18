Six members of the Longview Fire Departments water rescue team have been deployed with the Texas Task Force 1 in response as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda dump water on parts of the Texas Gulf Coast.
The six people were deployed Tuesday, according to the Longview Fire Department. The team was expected to travel to College Station for staging and then to respond where needed.
Flash flood watches are in effect in the Galveston and Houston areas as Imelda’s remains produce heavy rainfall in the area forcing school closures and rock blockages.
In East Texas, Longview is in an area the National Weather Service reports could see between 4 and 6 inches of rain through Friday as what’s left of the former tropical storm makes its way inland.