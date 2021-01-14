Minor injuries were reported this morning after a Gladewater ISD bus hit a tree.
Gladewater fire and police, Christus health officials and Gladewater ISD were on the scene after the incident on Coach Cooksey Road, according to the Gladewater Fire Department.
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said there were several minor injuries and that three students were taken to a local hospital. The bus, he said, had a its usual number of students on board and was about to turn into the middle school.
He said the injuries were still be evaluated but that they did not seem to be major.
“I'm grateful for the work of our employees who took care of and consoled students and parents,” Clark said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.