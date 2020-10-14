No one was injured in a fire early Wednesday that destroyed a home in South Longview.
Crews responded at about 1:07 a.m. to the fire in the 1800 block of Sandlin Street, according to the Longview Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved with fire coming from the roof, and part of the roof had collapsed.
Traffic on Birdsong Street was closed between Green and High streets as firefighters worked the scene, according to Longview police.
No one was home when crews responded. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.