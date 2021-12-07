No injuries were reported after a Monday morning fire caused roughly $25,000 in damage to a Longview home, officials said.
Crews responded at about 8:20 a.m. to the fire in the 200 block of Glenn Drive, according to a statement from the Longview Fire Department.
Crews arrived and found fire coming from a window and “heavy fire conditions” in the master bedroom area.
“The fire had started in the area of an electrical receptacle behind a night stand and traveled into the attic,” the department said.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.