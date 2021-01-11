No one was injured Sunday night in a fire at a state office in Longview.
Crews responded at 9:45 p.m. to a reported fire in the 2100 block of Alpine Road at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office, according to the Longview Fire Department. Firefighters found and extinguished fire in the central heating and air conditioning unit but not before it spread into attic space.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building’s alarm system notified the department.
The fire department responded with three engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles.