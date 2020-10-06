No one was injured Tuesday morning in a fire at an abandoned house on East Cotton Street in Longview.
Firefighters responded at about 10 a.m. and found an advancing structure fire when they arrived, according to Fire Chief J.P. Steelman. Crews cut a vent into the roof to extinguish the blaze.
Steelman said the house was unoccupied and was not connected to utilities.
As firefighters worked the scene, the department asked residents to avoid the area on Cotton Street near Mobberly Avenue.
The department responded with 21 personnel, three engines and two ladder trucks.