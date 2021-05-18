A person inside a home that caught fire early Tuesday in Longview was awakened by the sound “of a popping noise,” but he was able to get out of the building unharmed.
Firefighters responded at about 5 a.m. to the reported fire at a home in the 2500 block of 15th Street, the Longview Fire Department said in a news release. Upon arrival, crews found fire on the front porch extending into the attic.
No one was injured, and there was only one person home at the time the fire began, the department said.
The department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.