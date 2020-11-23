No one was injured when a duplex caught fire Sunday night in West Longview.
Crews responded at about 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Cherie Lane, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming from the roof of the building. The fire was brought quickly under control, according to information released by the department, but not before it caused heat damage to a neighboring residence.
Residents were home at the time the fire started. Officials believe the fire started from discarded smoking material.