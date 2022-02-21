Officials said a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a Longview home was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.
Crews responded at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday to a reported fire in the 1100 block of Clover Lane, according to Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the 800-square-foot home about 50% involved in fire with fire having burned through the roof, according to a statement released Monday.
Crews gained control of the fire in about 10 minutes.
“The cause of the fire is being contributed to an overloaded electrical outlet located behind the refrigerator,” the statement said. “Both occupants had been next door visiting neighbors for about three hours at the time of the fire.”
No one was injured. The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to the fire department.