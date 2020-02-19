Residents in two units at a Longview apartment complex have been displaced after a fire Wednesday morning.
Crews responded at 6:30 a.m. to the reported fire at The Fairways Apartments in the 3600 block of McCann Road. Firefighters found a fire in the bathroom of an apartment that started in the wall between two units, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The fire spread to the attic, but crews had it under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants of the two apartments.
Hawkins Parkway was shut down for a time in the area as crews worked at the scene.