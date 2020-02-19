Residents in two units at a Longview apartment complex were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning.
Crews responded at 6:30 a.m. at the Fairways Apartments in the 3600 block of McCann Road. Firefighters found a blaze in the bathroom of an apartment, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The fire had started in the wall between two units and spread to the attic, but crews had it under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants of the apartments.
Hawkins Parkway was shut down for a time in the area as crews worked the scene.