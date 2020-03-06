Officials believe the cause of a fire Thursday at a downtown Longview structure is suspicious.
Crews responded at 4:43 p.m. to a building on a fire in the 100 block of West College Street in Longview, according to the Longview Fire Department. Flames were coming the building when firefighters arrived.
Upon arrival, crews found fire on both of the building’s two levels.
The department said the building was vacant when crews responded to the fire.
The building has signage for Healing Waters World Outreach Church on its front.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at (903) 237-1217.