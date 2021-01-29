Officials have released the name of a man who was found dead Thursday inside a home on fire west of Gilmer.
Thomas Scott Green, 59, of Gilmer, was found dead inside the home in the 2100 block of FM 1795, according to a written statement from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Upshur County deputies and several fire agencies responded at about 12:13 p.m. to the blaze, Webb said Thursday. While fighting the fire, firefighters found Green dead inside the residence.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the state Fire Marshal’s office in investigating the fire, Webb said.
Green’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.