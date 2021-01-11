One person was killed in a fire early Monday in Marshall.
Crews responded at about 2 a.m. to a reported fire in the 4300 block of Jeff Davis Drive, according to the Marshall Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters found one “fire fatality” in the home. No firefighters were injured.
“Our firefighters did an outstanding job under the circumstances, battling weather conditions and other EMS runs,” Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. “The Marshall Police Department provided exceptional support, helping survivor Edith Morton during this tragic event.”
The department did not release the name of the victim. The fire is under investigation.