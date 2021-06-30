One person was injured in a fire Tuesday in Longview.
Crews responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the fire in the 100 block of Reel Road, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found fire “coming from the front of the house,” the department said. Crews brought the fire under control in about five minutes.
However, a resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was related to the resident smoking while using oxygen, the department said.