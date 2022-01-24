One person was taken to a hospital for treatment after a fire Saturday evening at a Longview apartment complex.
Crews responded at 7:36 p.m. to a reported fire in the 700 block of South Green Street, according to the Longview Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found a ground floor apartment on fire with other people trying to help its lone occupant.
“Fire units on scene were able to rescue the victim and transport the victim to the hospital with reported smoke inhalation and burns to the face and hands,” the department said in a statement.
The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes and caused roughly $20,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.