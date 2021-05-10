The Kilgore College Fire Academy is accepting applications for its next basic firefighter program. Registration, which is underway, will end May 18.
The 12-week course will begin June 1 and end Aug. 25. Classes are planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through with the possibility of evening and/or weekend classes.
In-state tuition is $1,200, and out-of-state tuition is $1,750. A high school diploma, official high school transcript or GED scores are required with applications. To apply, download the basic fire academy application at kilgore.edu/fire-academy . Send completed applications to KCFA@kilgore.edu .
For more information, contact Reneé Golden at (903) 983-8662 or rgolden@kilgore.edu .