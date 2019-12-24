Next week should be the earliest that investigators have a definitive answer on what caused a fire that destroyed a Rusk County church.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said he's awaiting results from the State Fire Marshal's Office, which on Monday surveyed damage to the Shell's Temple Church of God in Christ on FM 225 near Laneville.
Investigators and the church's pastor have said it could possibly be arson.
"We’ve got to wait for everything to come back from the State Fire Marshal's Office," Dooley said Tuesday.