Six people are displaced after a home in West Longview caught fire Sunday night.
Crews responded at about 7:42 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Hilltop Drive, according to Longview Fire Department Capt. Marcus Delaney. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the rear of the structure,” he said.
The fire did “an estimated $74,000 of damage to the structure,” according to Delaney.
No one was injured in the blaze, he said. The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s six occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.