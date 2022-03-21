Three people escaped a fire Friday night at a home on Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Crews responded at 9:45 p.m. to a reported outside fire threatening a structure in the 2100 block of Pine Tree Road, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire conditions on the back of the home, which was 25% involved with fire, the department said.
“The fire had started in an exterior wall and traveled into the attic before damaging the entire residence,” said a statement released Monday by the department. “There were three people at home at the time of the fire and they were able to escape without injury.”
No firefighters were injured. An electrical failure inside a wall caused the fire, the department said.