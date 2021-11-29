Two residents were displaced after a fire caused $25,000 of damage Friday afternoon to a home in Longview.
Crews responded at about 2:05 p.m. Friday to a call for a fire on Atlanta Court, according to a statement from the Longview Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in the bathroom of the home.
“Two occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross,” the department said in a release.
The department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel.