One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday fire in Longview while another person was treated at the scene.
Crews responded at about 5:40 p.m. to a fire call in the 100 block of North Lane Wells Drive, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived and found fire in the back bedroom of the home and controlled the fire in about 10 minutes. The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles with a total of 21 personnel.
There were two people inside the building at the time of the fire. One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and another was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.