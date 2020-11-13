An 89-year-old Tyler man was arrested this week and booked into the Smith County Jail in connection with a fire Nov. 6 at a vacant building.
Kermit Francis Gabel was being held Friday on a charge of arson, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $250,000.
Gabel was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave., according to information from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Crews responded to the blaze shortly after 11 p.m. and found the structure fully involved. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared the scene at 2:18 a.m.
The Tyler Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a number of recent fires in vacant or abandoned structures, Findley said. He also said there is no information connecting Gabel to the other fires. No injuries have been reported.