A wildfire stirred by high winds burned 20 acres and damaged two outbuildings Friday in Rusk County before crews got in under control, said Fire Chief Pat Owens of the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department.
Owens said the fire started at 11:44 a.m. while a man was clearing land on his property in the 14600 block of CR 298 near Kilgore.
The Elderville-Lakeport VFD cleared the scene at 2:41 p.m. Friday after dispatching two wildland trucks, Owens said. The Kilgore Fire Department sent a wildland truck, and the Texas A&M Forest Service sent a bulldozer.
Owens advised property owners to check wind conditions before burning brush.
“When it is windy outside, they really don’t need to be burning,” he said.