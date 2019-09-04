Firefighters responding to a blaze Tuesday night at a Longview apartment found a woman unconscious and unresponsive before she was later stabilized and flown to Dallas for treatment.
Crews responded at 11:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Gilmer Road to an apartment fire, according to the Longview Fire Department. They were told a person was trapped inside the burning apartment.
Firefighters entered the apartment and found the woman inside the bathroom. She was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she was stabilized, according to the Longview Fire Department. She was later flown by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Crews also found a small dog that died from smoke conditions. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
Officials did not report the extent of damage to the apartment or if any other units were damaged.
Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two medic units and four support vehicles with 23 people at the scene.