An occupant in a White Oak home used a fire extinguisher and garden hose Sunday afternoon, preventing a fire that started in a bedroom from doing more damage, according to a report.
The fire in the 400 block of Thomas Street was largely out when the White Oak Fire Department responded at 3:06 p.m., Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell said.
"We just had to go in there and put out the hot spots," he said.
Purcell said the fire apparently was started by people using smoking materials in a bed. The fire damaged the bedroom and caused smoke stains throughout the house.
He said six to eight people and a dog were inside the home at the time, and no one was hurt.