A storm this morning brought heavy rainfall and left flooding and power outages in the Longview area.
The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado struck in Harrison County near Scottville and Waskom, News-Journal news partner CBS 19 reported. There were no reports of damage.
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported more than 4,500 customers in the Longview area without power as of 10:45 a.m.
And Longview police reported flooding and lane closures in the 2500 block of West Marshall Avenue near Ward Drive and also said a bridge on LaFamo Road was closed.
This story will be updated.